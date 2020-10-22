ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 28.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

ARR opened at $9.64 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $610.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARR. ValuEngine downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

