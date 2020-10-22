Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Gap Up to $6.70

Argo Blockchain PLC (LON:ARB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $7.00. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 9,881,764 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13.

About Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain PLC, through its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, intends to operate a Mining as a Service business that primarily focuses on the cryptocurrency market in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain PLC in December 2017.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.