Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.21. Approximately 530,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 288,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APOG. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $680.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

