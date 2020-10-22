Analyzing QMed (OTCMKTS:QMED) and DaVita (OTCMKTS:DVA)

QMed (OTCMKTS:QMED) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QMed and DaVita, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QMed 0 0 0 0 N/A DaVita 0 6 2 0 2.25

DaVita has a consensus price target of $73.40, indicating a potential downside of 18.09%. Given DaVita’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DaVita is more favorable than QMed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of DaVita shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of QMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DaVita shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QMed and DaVita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QMed N/A N/A N/A DaVita 7.20% 40.78% 5.29%

Volatility and Risk

QMed has a beta of 4.74, suggesting that its stock price is 374% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DaVita has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QMed and DaVita’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QMed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DaVita $11.39 billion 0.96 $810.98 million $5.40 16.59

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than QMed.

Summary

DaVita beats QMed on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QMed

QMed, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in providing disease management services to health plans and federal government. QMed, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Eatontown, New Jersey.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive care services. As of December 31, 2019, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,753 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 206,900 patients; and operated 259 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 28,700 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

