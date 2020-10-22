Analyzing MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) & The Goldfield (NASDAQ:GV)

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) and The Goldfield (NYSE:GV) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of MYR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of The Goldfield shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of MYR Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of The Goldfield shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MYR Group and The Goldfield, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYR Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 The Goldfield 0 0 0 0 N/A

MYR Group presently has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential downside of 27.06%. Given MYR Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MYR Group is more favorable than The Goldfield.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MYR Group and The Goldfield’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYR Group $2.07 billion 0.36 $37.69 million $2.26 19.62 The Goldfield $180.65 million 0.62 $6.73 million N/A N/A

MYR Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Goldfield.

Risk & Volatility

MYR Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Goldfield has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MYR Group and The Goldfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYR Group 2.12% 12.56% 4.72% The Goldfield 4.45% 12.08% 5.73%

Summary

MYR Group beats The Goldfield on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry. Its services include construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, and renewable power facilities; and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages. This segment serves as a prime contractor to customers, such as investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners, and other contractors. Its Commercial and Industrial segment provides services, such as design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring; and installation of traffic networks, bridge, roadway, and tunnel lighting. This segment offers its services for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, convention centers, renewable energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, and transportation control and management systems. It serves general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, governmental agencies, and developers. MYR Group Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

The Goldfield Company Profile

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services. In addition, the company is involved in the acquisition, development, management, and disposition of detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums in Brevard County, Florida. The Goldfield Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

