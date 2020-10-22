Analyzing Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) and Enerpac Tool Group (OTCMKTS:EPAC)

Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) and Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Indoor Harvest has a beta of 6.3, meaning that its share price is 530% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Indoor Harvest and Enerpac Tool Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indoor Harvest N/A N/A N/A Enerpac Tool Group 0.15% 3.02% 1.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Indoor Harvest and Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indoor Harvest N/A N/A -$3.10 million N/A N/A Enerpac Tool Group $493.29 million 2.37 $720,000.00 $0.18 108.61

Enerpac Tool Group has higher revenue and earnings than Indoor Harvest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Indoor Harvest and Enerpac Tool Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indoor Harvest 0 0 0 0 N/A Enerpac Tool Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.04%. Given Enerpac Tool Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enerpac Tool Group is more favorable than Indoor Harvest.

Summary

Enerpac Tool Group beats Indoor Harvest on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp., a technology company, enables the production of biopharma grade cannabis for research and development of true pharma grade personalized medicines. It designs integrated controlled environment facilities, including high pressure aeroponics, HVAC system designs, LED lighting technologies, and various sensors and control technologies under the Indoor Harvest brand. The company's products include Modular HP-Aeroponics, Low Tide VFRack, and Shallow Raft VFRack platforms. It also provides advanced cultivation methods and processes. The company offers its technologies for the cannabis industry that enables the manipulation of the plants environment to influence the phenotypic expression of the plant. Indoor Harvest Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp., doing business as Enerpac Tool Group, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets. It also offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, and hydraulic torque wrenches; and energy maintenance and manpower services. It also provides high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners and other miscellaneous products. The company markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, and Simplex brands. The Others segment designs and manufactures synthetic ropes and biomedical assemblies. The company was formerly known as Actuant Corporation and changed its name to Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in January 2020. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

