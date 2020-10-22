Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Instruments Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.42. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,160 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,131,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,464,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,861,000 after purchasing an additional 569,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,145 shares of company stock valued at $27,951,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

