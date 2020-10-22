Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $2.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $9.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.