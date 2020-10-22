Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.52. Lumentum reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $7.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

LITE stock opened at $83.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.60. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $96.74.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $659,191.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,216.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $233,208.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,774.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,037 shares of company stock worth $6,866,739. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,216 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Lumentum by 251.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,941,000 after acquiring an additional 834,277 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 32.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,086,000 after acquiring an additional 583,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $42,746,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.