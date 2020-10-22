Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.63). HollyFrontier reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 129.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HFC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.93.

Shares of HFC opened at $19.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,846,000 after purchasing an additional 927,847 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,627,000 after purchasing an additional 625,566 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 43.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,078,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,683,000 after purchasing an additional 629,014 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 940,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 207.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 598,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

