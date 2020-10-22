Analysts Anticipate Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.87. Highwoods Properties also reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth about $842,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 31.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $32.68 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

