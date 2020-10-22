Analysts Anticipate Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Godaddy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.24. Godaddy posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Godaddy.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The company had revenue of $806.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,465 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,671.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $807,470.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,686,970. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 56.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 236,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 84,890 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. AXA grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 6.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 56,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $78.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Godaddy has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Godaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.