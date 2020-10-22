American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03, RTT News reports. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

NYSE AEP traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

