American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Plans $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

American Electric Power has increased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.