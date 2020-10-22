American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Plans $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.
American Electric Power has increased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Several equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
