Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGN. Bank of America cut shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays cut shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.77.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $335.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.25. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $343.21.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,477,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,325,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

