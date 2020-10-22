Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $432.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $348.00 to $432.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.64.

Align Technology stock opened at $424.90 on Thursday. Align Technology has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $343.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $565,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 25.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

