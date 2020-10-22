Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.75 to $2.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $107,707.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,740.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ACI. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.