Akroma (AKA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $22.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Akroma has a market cap of $12,403.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.17 or 0.03195814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00042680 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

