Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,834 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $496.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,470 shares of company stock valued at $29,839,308 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

