Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) vs. Iteris (OTCMKTS:ITI) Financial Survey

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) and Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Iteris and Ability’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris 5.46% -5.52% -3.43% Ability N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Iteris and Ability’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris $114.12 million 1.52 -$5.61 million ($0.14) -30.36 Ability $1.88 million 0.55 -$7.74 million N/A N/A

Iteris has higher revenue and earnings than Ability.

Risk and Volatility

Iteris has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ability has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Iteris and Ability, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ability 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iteris currently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 107.84%. Given Iteris’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Iteris is more favorable than Ability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.0% of Iteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Iteris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iteris beats Ability on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera. This segment also offers The SmartCycle Bike Indicator; Vantage systems with the PedTrax capability, which provides bi-directional counting and speed tracking of pedestrians; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; and VantageNext, VantagePegasus, VantageRadius, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartSpan, and P-series products. Its Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment; and distributes real-time information about traffic conditions. This segment offers iPeMS, a transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The company's Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a agriculture solution. The company serves smart transportation, digital agriculture, municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers, and agronomists. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Ability

Ability Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and iridium, advanced thuraya, and satellite link interception systems. In addition, it provides international mobile subscriber identity catchers, advanced CDMA interception systems, in-between interception systems, and ultimate interceptions; geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

