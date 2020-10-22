Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

ABT opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

