4,080 Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Alteryx by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYX. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $137.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $211,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $171,093.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,182 shares of company stock worth $16,533,420. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.