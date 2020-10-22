1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

FIF opened at $9.73 on Thursday. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

Get 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH alerts:

About 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.