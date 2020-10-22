1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.
FIF opened at $9.73 on Thursday. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.
About 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH
