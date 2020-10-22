$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. BWX Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. BofA Securities raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $486,364. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $55.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

