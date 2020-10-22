-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Shake Shack reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHAK. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist upped their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Shake Shack stock opened at $69.28 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $93.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -329.90 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CFO Tara Comonte sold 8,957 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $592,415.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,070.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $75,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,641. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 180,502 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 475.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 82,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

