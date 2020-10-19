Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZURVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 27.88, a quick ratio of 27.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

