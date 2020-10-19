zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €200.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZO1. Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €131.38 ($154.56).

ZO1 stock opened at €158.00 ($185.88) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €145.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €138.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.06. zooplus AG has a 1 year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 1 year high of €168.00 ($197.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

