Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $550.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $410.50.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $559.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $565.45.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,842 shares of company stock worth $87,511,495 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

