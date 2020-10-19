Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on Z. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Z stock opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.21. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $979,324.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,846,602.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 862,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $69,101,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,973,687 shares of company stock worth $158,242,383 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 174.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

