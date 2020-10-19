Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.00.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $293.00 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $295.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 122.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after buying an additional 330,765 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 108.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,142,000 after buying an additional 256,051 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,794,000 after purchasing an additional 165,999 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,170,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,122,000 after purchasing an additional 136,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

