Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Zalando to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Zalando from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Zalando from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Zalando stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 225.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

