Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

CNNE opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Cannae has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $5.85. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,964.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,808,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,939,000 after acquiring an additional 895,105 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,333,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,823,000 after acquiring an additional 744,001 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,672,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,585,000 after acquiring an additional 476,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

