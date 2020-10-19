Zacks Investment Research Lowers Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VYGR. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $12.28 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The company had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 323.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 48,225 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 92,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

