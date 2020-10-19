Zacks Investment Research Lowers HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

HUYA opened at $22.19 on Friday. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. HUYA had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in HUYA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in HUYA in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in HUYA during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

