Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Get Hitachi alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hitachi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hitachi in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of HTHIY opened at $67.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $4.03. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter. Hitachi had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hitachi will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hitachi (HTHIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.