Zacks Investment Research Lowers BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKGFY. Bank of America raised shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR stock opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $77.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 66.50%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

