Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Sage Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

SGPYY stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.00.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Sage Group (SGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.