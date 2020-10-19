Zacks: Analysts Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. WSFS Financial posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 404,163 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 196,980 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 810,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 685,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 69,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

