Zacks: Analysts Expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Endurance International Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.31 million. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%.

EIGI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $88,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kimberly Simone sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $113,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,679 shares of company stock worth $307,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 315,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,229 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endurance International Group stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.76 million, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. Endurance International Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

