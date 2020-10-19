Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Gap Up to $1.59

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.70. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 63 shares.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XTNT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,248,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,666 shares during the last quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

