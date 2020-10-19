XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of XPEL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $27.50 on Friday. XPEL has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.36 million, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 2.07.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,814,332 shares in the company, valued at $50,819,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $136,423.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,035,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,068,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,229 shares of company stock worth $5,247,574. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

