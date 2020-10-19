Xilinx (XLNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Xilinx has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. On average, analysts expect Xilinx to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XLNX stock opened at $118.02 on Monday. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $123.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

