Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $81.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $111.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.36. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

