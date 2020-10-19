Winnebago Industries (WGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WGO opened at $55.16 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WGO. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $249,443.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

