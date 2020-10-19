Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. AlphaValue lowered Whitbread from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

WTBDY opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $17.32.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

