WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Receives $188.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.31.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $149.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. WEX has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 617.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in WEX by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

