Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.06.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 25.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

