WD-40 (WDFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect WD-40 to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $197.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.25. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

