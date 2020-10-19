W. R. Berkley (WRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.