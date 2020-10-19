Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 210 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VOLV.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 144 price target on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 price target on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a SEK 176 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 204 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 173.18.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.